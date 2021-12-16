Vacancy: Ebook Developer/Digital Products

Have you ever thought of working for the Banner of Truth Trust, but our editorial vacancy is not for you?

Well, we also have a current vacancy in our Edinburgh office for someone to work creating and managing our ebooks. Is that you?

Responsibilities will include working with the editorial team to create ebooks for new books and backlist books; updating current ebooks with corrections; maintenance and development of our systems for ebook creation; working with the website development team to upload and maintain the ebook catalogue. Experience of ebook production is required. We would expect you to be familiar with epub and Kindle requirements and standards, and to be experienced working with XML and HTML. Other helpful areas of knowledge would be creation of email marketing campaigns (Mailchimp); website creation and maintenance; designing and developing apps; video creation; audiobook and other audio creation; livestreaming and virtual events. The work will be varied, and you will need to be flexible, able to take on a variety of tasks in a small team environment. We are in the process of developing other digital products and you would be involved in planning and implementation of these.

The position has a genuine occupational requirement for a Christian employee – you, therefore, must be a committed Christian and in full sympathy with the doctrinal position and aims of the Banner of Truth Trust.

This position is based in our offices in Edinburgh and you must have a right to live and work in the UK.

To apply for this position, please submit a CV detailing your education and experience and a covering letter explaining why you would be a suitable candidate. These should be sent by email to johnr@banneroftruth.co.uk by 22 January 2022.