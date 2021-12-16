Editorial Job Vacancy

Have you ever thought of working for the Banner of Truth Trust? We are looking for an editor to join the team in our offices in Edinburgh.

You should have editing, proof reading, and page layout skills, and the work will involve all aspects of preparing a book for printing and publication. Ideally, you will have experience of working in publishing in an editorial role. Familiarity with Adobe software and its use in a publishing environment would be helpful. The successful candidate is likely to be educated to degree level and will need to have a good theological understanding and a good knowledge of church history. The work will be varied, and you will need to be flexible, able to take on a variety of tasks in a small team environment. Demonstrable initiative and careful attention to detail are vital requirements.

The position has a genuine occupational requirement for a Christian employee – you, therefore, must be a committed Christian and in full sympathy with the doctrinal position and aims of the Banner of Truth Trust.

This position is based in our offices in Edinburgh, and you must have a right to live and work in the UK.

To apply for this position, please submit a CV detailing your education and experience and a covering letter explaining why you would be a suitable candidate. These should be sent by email to johnr@banneroftruth.co.uk by 22 January 2022.