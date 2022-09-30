Remembering Walter J. Chantry

We have learned with sorrow and thanksgiving of the home-going, on 9 September 2022, of Walter J Chantry, a friend of many. Trained at Dickinson College, Carlisle PA, and Westminster Theological Seminary, he served for 39 years as the pastor of Grace Baptist Church in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. He was the author of a number of widely-read books, and became the helper of servants of Christ near and far. When called to the Carlisle pulpit in 1963, the recovery of the doctrines of grace was in its early stages in the United States. The congregation, initially ‘an ignorant and ill-formed assembly’, experienced reviving grace, and was given a significant part in the measure of awakening which followed prayer and spiritual hunger.

‘History is never best told by men,’ Walt once wrote, and, with his elders at Grace there was an avoidance of all that would draw attention to themselves. But spiritual life came from this quiet country town which would touch many other congregations and some mission fields overseas. The importance of Christian literature was part of the vision of Grace Church; it led to the congregation’s own agency for Puritan books, and, in the 1970s, to a joining up with the Banner of Truth Trust and the establishment of the Trust’s North American base there — an event which deepened ‘a wonderful and beneficial relationship’. Mr Chantry’s book, Today’s Gospel: Authentic or Synthetic?, has sold well over 50 thousand copies.

In words which typified his own spirit, our friend concluded James Eshelman’s book, A History of Grace Baptist Church, with these sentiments:

‘In our corner of the Universal Church we sought to be faithful to what we were taught from God’s Word. Some few gave their lives to taking this gospel of the grace of God to other parts of the world. Many gave and prayed in support of these missions. Many also sought to be light and salt in the Carlisle area. We thank God that he kept us in the path in which He had called us to walk. We are amazed that He has so used our meagre efforts! Our greatest moments of joy and satisfaction have been those special times when our hearts burned within us (Luke 24:32) in recognition that the Lord Himself was near.

The glory, Lord, from first to last,

Is due to Thee alone:

Aught to ourselves we dare not take,

Or rob Thee of Thy crown.’

