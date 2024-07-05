Job Opportunities with the Banner of Truth in Edinburgh
Have you ever thought about working for the Banner of Truth Trust? We currently have two job opportunities in our Edinburgh office, one for a PA/Secretary to our General Manager, and the other a Clerical/Administrative role. Read on to find out more information about the jobs and how you can apply!
Secretary/PA – Edinburgh
We have a vacancy in our Edinburgh office for someone to provide administrative support for the General Manager.
This is a varied job, and duties include the following: dealing with incoming queries; arranging travel, meetings and accommodation; providing administrative support for the Book Fund; dealing with confidential trustee and personnel matters; maintaining author contracts and royalties; aspects of property maintenance; and supervising office clerical staff.
The successful candidate will:
- Have good computer skills, highly competent with Microsoft Office applications
- Be a capable communicator
- Have good organisational skills, being able to organise themselves and others to prioritise work and manage deadlines
- Have an eye for detail
- Be a self-starter able to use their own initiative and work with minimal supervision
It is a requirement for this post that candidates should be Christians with an understanding and commitment to the principles of the Banner of Truth Trust.
To apply, please email a current CV and a covering letter (Word files) to johnr@banneroftruth.co.uk by Wednesday 14 August 2024.
Clerical/Administrative Assistant – Edinburgh Office
We’re seeking an enthusiastic individual to join our friendly team.
This full-time role in our Edinburgh office offers varied responsibilities including:
- Order and payment processing
- Customer service via phone and email
- Processing magazine subscriptions and conference bookings
- General administrative tasks to support office operations
Ideal candidates will:
- be detail-orientated
- have strong communication skills
- possess excellent organisational skills, with the ability to multitask
- be proficient in the MS Office suite and rapidly able to learn new applications
- be able to work quickly and accurately
Office experience is beneficial but not required.
Application can be made by email to Rachel@banneroftruth.co.uk
The closing date for applications is Wednesday 14 August 2024.
We offer a competitive salary, pension scheme, life insurance, and other benefits.
