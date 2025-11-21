Job Vacancy: A Unique Opportunity to Serve as Chief Operating Officer

The Role: Chief Operating Officer.

The Banner of Truth Trust is seeking a capable and spiritually mature leader to provide senior management across all areas of the organisation. In guiding the Trust’s global ministry, they will ensure the effective implementation of the strategic direction set by the Trustees.

This is a unique opportunity to contribute to the development of the ongoing worldwide ministry of the Trust.

If this sounds like you…

skilled in staff leadership, financial oversight, and operational planning.

enthusiastic about the work and mission of the Banner of Truth.

a clear communicator able to represent the Trust publicly.

…. then please prayerfully consider this opportunity and we would love to hear from you.

Interested? – A detailed job description and person specification can be found at Chief Operating Officer Information.

If this is not for you but you know someone who might be suitable, we would be grateful if you could pass on the information to them. Please also remember us in your prayers as we seek to fill this important position.

How to Apply

Please email your CV and a covering letter describing your suitability for the post and your interest in the ministry of the Banner of Truth Trust to: jobs@banneroftruth.co.uk.

The closing date for applications is Friday 16 January 2026. It is expected that interviews will be held in Edinburgh in the week of 26 January 2026.

Other Information

This post is based in our headquarters offices in Edinburgh, UK. There will be some national and international travel required. This is not a new position but arises as our current General Manager approaches retirement.

Please note: You must have the right to live and work in the UK, we cannot consider applications from people who do not currently have those rights.

Salary will be commensurate with skills and experience.

In accordance with the Equality Act 2010, an occupational requirement exists that you must be a committed Christian aligned with the doctrinal position of the Banner of Truth.