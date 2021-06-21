‘An all-wise providence.’ (The Mystery of Providence)
‘An all-wise providence’ – Steven Lawson recommends The Mystery of Providence by John Flavel.
Latest Articles
The Christian Man’s Calling 18 June 2021
One consequence of the individualism that blights the modern evangelical is the loss of what the Puritans called the Christian man’s calling. This loss is partly a cause and partly a result of the present impotence, and derives from the idea that people are primarily non-material beings with non-material1 needs and throw-away bodies. Creation is […]
Keep Yourselves in the Love of God 11 June 2021
The following is an extract from Thomas Manton’s commentary on Jude. * * * Of all graces, love needs keeping. Why? (1) Because of all graces it is most decaying (Matt. 24:12, Rev. 2:4). Flame is soon spent, graces that act most strongly require most influence, as being most subject to abatement; we sooner lose […]