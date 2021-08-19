One of the Saddest Days in Church History. (Sermons of the Great Ejection)
One of the Saddest Days in Church History – Steve Lawson on Sermons of the Great Ejection.
Latest Articles
Faith in Suffering Times 6 August 2021
If you would strengthen your faith to suffer great and hard things, study much the book of the Revelation, which is a standing cordial for the relief of the saints, in anti-christian times; and study and read and commend to your children, the Book of Martyrs, where you have examples to the life of the […]
On Being a Contemporary Christian 23 July 2021
One of the most difficult things at present for the Reformed Christian is to strike a balance between yesterday and today. This is not perhaps surprising. The Reformed Christian believes that in the sixteenth century the Reformers recovered the biblical faith, and that no Protestant ministry has excelled that of the seventeenth century. Reformers and […]