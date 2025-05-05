Living as Pilgrims, Being Faithful in Ministry: Banner UK Spring Conference Report

‘Woe to me, that I sojourn in Meshech, that I dwell among the tents of Kedar!’ So writes the Psalmist in Psalm 120, lamenting his extended time living among ‘those who hate peace’ (verse 6). It is a cry to which the Christian living in twenty-first century Britain can relate. We are reminded almost daily that we ‘sojourn in Meshech,’ and live among a people who are at war with our Lord Jesus Christ and his Kingdom, and are pursuing a very different agenda, ‘following the course of this world, following the prince of the power of the air…’ (cf. Eph. 2:2).

We need regular reminders that we are not at home: on earth we are pilgrims. This year’s Youth Conference (4-6 April) gave time and scope for over three hundred young people to dwell on these needful reminders. David Whitla (Reformed Presbyterian Theological Seminary, PA) and Tim Rawlinson (Tranent Community Church, East Lothian, Scotland) preached on the themes of pilgrimage, exile, hope, and Christian growth from Psalm 120, Jeremiah 29, and 1 Peter 1 and 2. An historical lecture on the persecuted French Huguenots from Dr Whitla painted a vivid portrait of what life in ‘Meshech’, serving God while living among those who ‘hate peace,’ can be like for the people of God. He exhorted the young people to be ready to suffer for Christ’s sake. Banner General Manager John Rawlinson offered an overview on the topic of reading— ‘What? Why? When? How?’—illustrating the great spiritual benefits which attend intentional and habitual application to good books.

The Youth Conference includes a Lord’s Day together, and between morning and evening worship there was an opportunity to hear a bit more from our speakers, and to benefit from their wisdom during a Q and A session. The questions asked during these sessions are often practical in nature, highlighting the necessity for sensitive, biblically rich ministry in our churches that meets the needs of younger people.

Following on from the Youth Conference, around two hundred and sixty ministers from across the UK and further afield gathered to consider the theme of ‘A Lifetime in the Ministry’. Sadly, due to illness in his family, Mark Dever was not able to join us to give his three addresses, Starting Out, Pressing On, and Finishing Well. He and his family were in mind and in prayer at the Conference as Stuart Olyott (Liverpool) and Jeff Kingswood (Woodstock, Ontario) took over his titles at short notice.

It was a particular blessing to have Iain Murray with us, after eight years of absence from the Ministers’ Conference. As he opened the second session, he thanked those present who had upheld him and his late wife Jean in prayer:

Numbers of you prayed for us, and we really knew it. And at times we were just lifted up when we were on the edge of being cast down…Intercessory prayer is a wonderful God-given gift…prayer is heard. God hears our cry.

As is the custom for trustees at the Banner Conference, he proceeded to highlight three Banner titles, beginning with Sinclair B. Ferguson’s treatment of Romans, just out in the Let’s Study series. Noting that it is not easy to write on Romans at a level that is easily understood by those in the pews, Mr Murray pointed out that Dr. Ferguson is ‘wonderfully helped’ as he brings the teaching of this central, vital epistle within reach of every Christian reader with a desire to grow.

The preaching, while organized around the central theme of a lifetime in ministry, was nevertheless helpfully varied. Opening the time together was Andrew Lucas (Omagh), who offered a strong word of encouragement from Acts 18 to those feeling down and discouraged in the work of the ministry. We heard reflections on the highs and lows of ministry from David Johnston (Belfast), considered a biblical way to weigh up and approach a ministerial move with David Campbell (Preston), and drew vital lessons from the life of our Lord with Garry Williams (Luton). Stuart Olyott preached two memorable messages on ‘Starting Out’ and ‘Finishing Well’ in ministry, noting wryly that no one at the conference had finished well, for no one at the conference had finished! Jeff Kingswood, in his message on ‘Pressing On,’ exhorted the brothers to continue ministering not for their own glory, but for Christ’s. Warren Peel (Galway) closed the time with a sober warning to all present to guard their hearts, above all else. These sorts of messages are perennially relevant to the minister, and it is hoped that those who attended will revisit them and continue to benefit.

We give thanks to the Lord for these precious times of fellowship, which are a source of strengthening and encouragement to so many.

Next Year: The 2026 Youth Conference will be held, if the Lord wills, on 17-20 April, and the Ministers’ Conference on 20-23 April. Confirmed speakers for the latter include Christopher Ash, Dan Peters, David Vaughn, Brian Edwards, Jeremy Walker and Mark Loughridge. The theme will be ‘Revival.’