Not Ashamed of the Gospel: The Borders Conference 2022

Booking is now open for the Banner Borders Conference 2022, which will take place from November 11th to 12th.

Held at the Church of Scotland Chapel in Carlisle, it is a gathering intended particularly to serve those in northern England and southern Scotland with fellowship and faithful biblical teaching. The conference is open to all, whether in full-time ministry in the Church, or not, and will be a wonderful introduction to the work of the Banner of Truth for any attending for the first time. Our theme for this year is ‘Not Ashamed of the Gospel’. Helping us to think afresh about gospel faithfulness will be Paul Yeulett (Grove Chapel, London), David Pfeiffer (Whaddon Road Evangelical Presbyterian Church), and David Campbell (North Preston Evangelical Church). The conference program is as follows:

Friday Evening

Contending for the Whole Counsel of God – Paul Yeulett

Not Ashamed of the Gospel: Its Saving Power – David Pfeiffer

Saturday Morning

James Gilmour of Mongolia – David Campbell

Lessons from Spurgeon and the Downgrade – Paul Yeulett

Saturday Afternoon

Not Ashamed of the Gospel: Its Cosmic Dimensions – David Pfeiffer

The cost of the conference, which includes tea and coffee but not main meals or accommodation (please see www.discovercarlisle.co.uk for places to stay) is £12. Places may be booked here.

Please do consider joining us for what promises to be a stimulating time together, and do spread the word to any in your circles who might like to attend but may not receive regular communications from us. Printed event flyers may be requested by writing to joshua(at)banneroftruth.co.uk .