Not Ashamed of the Gospel: Join Us at the Borders Conference 2022

The Banner Borders Conference 2022 is drawing near, and we’d love to see you at the Church of Scotland in Carlisle on the 11th and 12th of November. Tickets are £12 per person (not including accommodation, if this is needed), and the conference represents a wonderful opportunity for fellowship and encouragement from the Scriptures. Our theme will be ‘Not Ashamed of the Gospel’.

The conference schedule is as follows:

Friday 11 November

7.15pm — Contending for the Whole Counsel of God (Paul Yeulett)

8.30pm — Not Ashamed of the Gospel: Its Saving Power (David Pfeiffer)

Saturday 12 November

9.30am — James Gilmour of Mongolia (David Campbell)

11.00am — Lessons from Spurgeon and the Downgrade (Paul Yeulett)

1.30pm — Q&A and Reports

3.00pm — Not Ashamed of the Gospel: Its Cosmic Saviour (David Pfeiffer)

While tickets will be available on the day, but it would help us if you could register here in advance. Please do spread the word in your circle and/or church congregation. We hope to see many of you there!