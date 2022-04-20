Two Banner Conferences Within Easy Reach

Many will testify that it is the Banner Conferences, just as much as the books and magazine, that have been used of the Lord to strengthen their faith, encourage them in discipleship and ministry, and connect them with like-minded brethren. It is with great joy, then, that we are once again offering our Spring Youth and Ministers’ conferences following a Covid-contingent hiatus.

What is more, for this year the main sessions of these conferences, as well as a special Book Expo (with discount code!) will be accessible to those who register to join us online, via Hopin.

The Youth Conference is intended for young people over the age of 16 who are keen to explore further what it is to live the Christian life in an age profoundly ignorant of true Christianity. The sessions will range from the nature of the Bible, to the character of Christ and the free offer of the Gospel, to what can be learned from the outstanding 17th-century Puritan John Flavel.

The Ministers’ Conference is designed for men who are or have been in a ministerial charge in the local church. With this virtual invitation, we pray the conference will also be a blessing to others who may not be in ministry, but have a heart to live out and promote historic, biblical Christianity in our time. Our theme for this year is nothing less than the heartbeat of the Christian life, communion with God, and all of its benefits.

To sign up to join us at the Youth Conference, from April 22nd to 25th, please click here. To attend the Ministers’ Conference as an online delegate, from April 25th to 28th, please follow this link. We do hope you’ll consider taking the time to join us.