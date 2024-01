: Store prices and specials on the Banner of Truth UK site are not available for orders shipped to North America. Please use the Banner of Truth USA site

The Launch of the Magazine Podcast

We are delighted to announce that as of January 2024, we have a podcast channel! The Magazine Podcast is a new departure for us, and will, Lord-willing, enable us to reach new audiences, and existing readers in a fresh way.

The Magazine began 68 years ago, and with many fine articles on theology, church history, practical Christian living, and biography in our back-catalogue, we want to re-deploy these in an effective way.

The first three episodes are already up and available wherever you get your podcasts, and we warmly invite you to have a listen. The initial episode includes a fascinating interview with our General Manager, John Rawlinson, who explains how the magazine was started, before the Banner had published any books or held any conferences. That same episode includes a reading of Iain Murray’s landmark first editorial, which expressed the burden which has informed so much of what the Banner has been and done since then.

May this podcast be a blessing to many, wherever they may be listening!

Episode 1: ‘The King’s Business Requireth Haste!’: Introducing the Magazine Podcast

Episode 2: The Congregation on Two Continents

Episode 3: William Childs Robinson: Stalwart of the Faith