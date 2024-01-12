The Launch of the Magazine Podcast

We are delighted to announce that as of January 2024, we have a podcast channel! The Magazine Podcast is a new departure for us, and will, Lord-willing, enable us to reach new audiences, and existing readers in a fresh way.

The Magazine began 68 years ago, and with many fine articles on theology, church history, practical Christian living, and biography in our back-catalogue, we want to re-deploy these in an effective way.

The first three episodes are already up and available wherever you get your podcasts, and we warmly invite you to have a listen. The initial episode includes a fascinating interview with our General Manager, John Rawlinson, who explains how the magazine was started, before the Banner had published any books or held any conferences. That same episode includes a reading of Iain Murray’s landmark first editorial, which expressed the burden which has informed so much of what the Banner has been and done since then.

May this podcast be a blessing to many, wherever they may be listening!

Episode 1: ‘The King’s Business Requireth Haste!’: Introducing the Magazine Podcast

Episode 2: The Congregation on Two Continents

Episode 3: William Childs Robinson: Stalwart of the Faith