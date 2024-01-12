The Launch of the Magazine Podcast
We are delighted to announce that as of January 2024, we have a podcast channel! The Magazine Podcast is a new departure for us, and will, Lord-willing, enable us to reach new audiences, and existing readers in a fresh way.
The Magazine began 68 years ago, and with many fine articles on theology, church history, practical Christian living, and biography in our back-catalogue, we want to re-deploy these in an effective way.
The first three episodes are already up and available wherever you get your podcasts, and we warmly invite you to have a listen. The initial episode includes a fascinating interview with our General Manager, John Rawlinson, who explains how the magazine was started, before the Banner had published any books or held any conferences. That same episode includes a reading of Iain Murray’s landmark first editorial, which expressed the burden which has informed so much of what the Banner has been and done since then.
May this podcast be a blessing to many, wherever they may be listening!
Episode 1: ‘The King’s Business Requireth Haste!’: Introducing the Magazine Podcast
Episode 2: The Congregation on Two Continents
Episode 3: William Childs Robinson: Stalwart of the Faith
Latest Articles
The Posture of Preaching 10 January 2024
The following article first appeared in The Founders Journal, Issue 74 (Fall 2008) and was featured on the Banner website in January 2010. By ‘posture’ I do not refer to the alignment of one’s body when standing. Good posture, of course, is advisable, for one breathes better, projects his voice better and shows respect for […]
Modern Theories of the Atonement – B. B. Warfield 3 January 2024
The following was an address delivered at the “Religious Conference,” held in the Theological Seminary, Princeton, on October 13, 1902. Reprinted from The Princeton Theological Review, i. 1903, pp. 81-92. The article forms a part of Warfield’s Studies in Theology (1932, rep. Banner of Truth, 1988), which is currently out of print. WE may as […]