Kevin DeYoung on Evangelical Compromise with LGBTQ
Kevin DeYoung’s recent World news article on evangelical compromise with LGBTQ is immensely helpful.
DeYoung points out that such compromise is rarely, if ever, instantaneous. Rather, it manifests gradually, as truth is first omitted, then de-emphasised, and finally deemed to be beyond the pale.
‘Rarely do evangelical leaders and institutions leap all at once from the open celebration and defense of orthodoxy to the open celebration and defense of (what they once believed was) heterodoxy’, writes De Young. ‘Evangelicals who set down the path toward LGBTQ acceptance rarely turn around and head back in the other direction. And once the revisionist jump—that really wasn’t a jump—is complete, the tolerance and inclusion don’t usually last long.’
We encourage you to read the full article at WORLD news.
