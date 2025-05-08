The Writings of John Murray

John Murray was arguably the premier Reformed theologian of the twentieth century. He was born and brought up in a small crofting community in the Highlands of Scotland and was shaped by the piety and confessional rigour of the Free Presbyterian Church of Scotland in which his father was a much respected elder. However, through a series of providences, he spent his life labouring not in Scotland, but in Westminster Theological Seminary in Philadelphia.

After being sent to train at Princeton Seminary by his home denomination, Murray was unable to settle into a pastorate back in Scotland. Following further study, and a year teaching at Princeton for Caspar Wistar Hodge (1870–1937), Murray joined the fledgling Westminster Seminary. He arrived only a year after its founding, and from 1930 to his retirement in 1966 he commanded the department of Systematic Theology. There he set the pattern of a rigorously exegetical teaching of systematic theology where students learned the truths of the Reformed faith through a direct confrontation with Scripture. For Murray, exegesis was the lifeblood of dogmatics. This became the hallmark of a Westminster education, but it was also the great feature of Murray as a writer. Because of this, Murray produced many books and articles of permanent value for the church. But with the passing of the years, many of Murray’s works are in danger of being forgotten. What I hope to do in this article is reintroduce the writings of Murray, to a generation that is, perhaps, in danger of ‘not knowing Murray.’

Redemption Accomplished and Applied

First published in 1955 (based on earlier articles from The Presbyterian Guardian), this is Murray’s most accessible and popular writing. In this work Murray opens up the wonder of Christ’s accomplishment of redemption in his atoning death, and its application in the experience of the believer from effectual calling through to glorification. Union with Christ is given its foundational place: ‘Union with Christ is really the central truth of the whole doctrine of salvation’. In Redemption Accomplished and Applied the great truths of the glory of God’s sovereignty in salvation are presented with power and freshness by a master exegete and theologian. Murray’s teaching of the Reformed faith rises organically from Scripture in a convincing and God-exalting way. Countless young Christians have been shaped by this book in ways that have benefited their future lives and Christian service.

Collected Writings

Many of Murray’s miscellaneous writings were collated and published by the Banner of Truth in four volumes. These volumes are a treasure trove of scriptural truths and cover a vast range of subjects. The first volume (‘The Claims of Truth’) contains mostly short writings which can be read easily as stand-alone pieces. They are grouped thematically, covering areas like Scripture, Jesus Christ, The Christian Life, The Church, and Historical. Of particular value today are the articles on preaching (particularly ‘Some Necessary Emphases in Preaching’) and on the Lord’s Day (e.g. ‘The Sabbath Institution’).

The second volume is titled ‘Systematic Theology.’ It is not a systematic theology as such, but contains a selection of Murray’s writings on the themes or topics usually considered in Systematics. This volume contains significant writings on some of the most important themes of Murray’s teaching; for example, ‘Definitive Sanctification.’ There are many other stand-out chapters, such as ‘Common Grace,’ and many church leaders would benefit from reflecting on the section on ‘The Church,’ particularly ‘Arguments against Term Eldership’ and ‘Office in the Church.’

The third volume contains a biography by Iain H. Murray (no relation), selected sermons of Murray and a number of Murray’s book reviews. The biography is helpful in outlining Murray’s life and the influences that moulded him. His sermons show his conception of preaching in practice and demonstrate how systematic theology for Murray was no academic pursuit but was in service of pastoring and preaching.

The final volume contains the remainder of Murray’s reviews but principally comprises some of his longer essays, which are grouped together under the title of ‘Studies in Theology.’ There are a number of classic essays. Murray’s vision of systematic theology as fundamentally a confrontation with the text of scripture is set out in his essay ‘Systematic Theology.’ We are currently benefiting from an awareness of the riches of historical theology, but perhaps now more than ever we need the warning of Murray: ‘Systematic theology has gravely suffered, indeed deserted its vocation, when it is divorced from meticulous attention to biblical exegesis … Systematics becomes lifeless … just to the extent to which it has become detached from exegesis’ (4:17). No less important is Murray’s essay on ‘The Free Offer of the Gospel.’ Here he outlines the classic Reformed position on the consistency of a heartfelt gospel invitation to all with the sovereignty of God in salvation. Rigorously exegetical and historically informed, Murray defends the important truth that ‘the gospel is not simple an offer or invitation, but also implies that God delights that those to whom the offer comes would enjoy what is offered in all its fulness’ (4:114).

This concluding volume of Murray’s Collected Writings also shows him to have been a gifted historical theologian. At no point was Murray’s exegesis uninformed by the past teaching of the church. He was at home writing on ‘Calvin’s Doctrine of Scripture’ or ‘The Theology of the Westminster Confession of Faith.’ Perhaps the standout historical chapter is entitled ‘Covenant Theology,’ where he surveys historic Reformed thought on the doctrine of the covenants. Murray the systematician sought to advance the doctrine of covenant theology. However successful or otherwise he was in this, he attempted it from a position of knowledge in which he has worked through the primary sources in detail.

Ethical Writings

Although primarily a systematic theologian, Murray, as noted above, could move easily in other fields. Historical theology was one, but ethical or practical theology was another. Murray’s primary work here is his Principles of Conduct: Aspects of Biblical Ethics, originally published in 1957. This work has not lost its relevance: indeed, its teaching on marriage, the sanctity of life and the sanctity of truth have only increased in importance. Of particular significance in understanding Murray is his chapter on ‘Law and Grace.’ This clearly sets out Murray’s answer to the great question, ‘what is the place of law in the economy of grace?’ His answer is compelling and faithful to the best of Reformed theology. Also in the area of ethics is Murray’s helpful book on Divorce, published in 1953.

Exegetical

Princeton Seminary had a tradition of their systematic theologians writing commentaries, for example Charles Hodge on Romans. Murray followed in this tradition with his own work on Romans, published in two parts in 1960 and 1965. This shows Murray at his finest. Exegetically rigorous and theologically informed, this commentary will remain a standard work on Romans until the Lord returns. Murray powerfully exegetes the Pauline treatment of sin and the sovereignty of God in salvation which is wholly by grace. His appendix on justification is especially noteworthy. A profoundly helpful extended treatment of Romans 5:12-19 is found in Murray’s separate monograph The Imputation of Adam’s Sin (1959).

Conclusion

Murray’s writings leave a rich legacy to the church. Few writers have combined exegetical rigour, theological insight and historical knowledge in the way he did. May the number of those who wrestle with John Murray’s thought and writings increase.

The preceding article first appeared in The Banner of Truth Magazine, Issue 718 (July 2023). Dr. Donald John Maclean is a trustee of the Banner of Truth and President and Professor of Historical and Systematic Theology at Westminster Seminary, Newcastle, UK.