The Nature of a Treasure: Oliver Heywood Excerpt

An excerpt from ‘Heart Treasure, or The Furniture of a Holy Soul,’ by Rev. Oliver Heywood, a Presbyterian Pastor in the second half of the 17th century.

Introduction



‘I first came across the book, Heart Treasure by Oliver Heywood, in a box of old books in a furniture barn in the town of Central, South Carolina, back in 1990. Shortly thereafter I started reading this book, published in 1852 by the American Baptist Publication Society, and discovered what I have often designated as the best Puritan book I have ever read. I am hoping to have the entire volume readily available in the near future; but for now I am pleased that the Banner Magazine is including Chapter 2 as an introduction to the forthcoming book. Herein lies the crème de la crème. May you find in these words an unfolding of the unsearchable riches of Him Who is our soul’s greatest treasure. ‘ — Decherd Stevens

CHAPTER II.

THE NATURE OF A TREASURE.

A treasure consists of things laid up for subsequent use; and the acquisition of treasure involves several particulars, all of which suit with the laying up of spiritual provision in general.

One, It implies carefulness, anxious thoughts, and solicitous endeavors. It is easy to scatter, but it requires industry to gather. Experience shows us, that they who strive for a great estate, take pains in the day, and plan in the night, while the eagerness of desire will not suffer them to sleep.

So is it in spiritual things. It requires much care and effort to secure an abiding provision for the soul. Spiritual goods are not got with a wet finger. They drop not into the mouth of a careless loiterer. The more choice anything is, the more difficult is it to be attained. O think not to gain heaven by laziness! “The kingdom of heaven suffers violence, and the violent take it by force.” A resolute Christian, as it were, storms this uphill city; as soldiers run to seize the prey, or racers to obtain the prize.

Two, It implies choiceness in the things laid up. It is not all labor that obtains a treasure. “They labor in the very fire, that weary themselves for very vanity.’’ Men may expend money and labor for that which can neither profit nor satisfy. Many things are better missed than gained. Stones and straws make no good treasure. A wise man will not account himself rich with toys and trifles. A Christian’s treasure consists in spiritual things, which alone possess intrinsic and lasting value.

Gold and silver are but worthless clay, compared with eternal riches. Spiritual blessings only make believers blessed. Nothing can be esteemed a treasure, which does not come from heaven, and lead to it. The good things of the throne are a saint’s treasure; the good things of the footstool are the portion of wicked men. But whatever abundance of them they may possess, even though “their bellies be filled with hid treasures,” they can derive from them no solid happiness. All earthly comforts are vain and empty, when viewed as the heritage of the soul. The whole world cannot counterbalance a single grain of grace. We estimate things by their worth, not by their bulk. The small diamond is of more value than mountains of sand. Only heavenly riches can make a treasure fit for the immortal mind.

Three, It implies suitableness in the things stored up. No sensible man will lay up what he knows he shall never need, and account it his treasure. Every tradesman lays up that which is adapted to his calling. Clothiers, staplers, tanners, husbandmen, have all their appropriate provisions, suited to their respective vocations. That may be an encumbrance to one, which is an advantage to another. Kings have their peculiar treasure–possessions, to which none but kings may aspire. So all God’s kings have their peculiar treasure, which, as it is different from all others, is likewise, in some respects, various in itself. Moses had a treasure of meekness, Job of patience, Solomon of wisdom, John of love. As the child of God is to come behind in no gift, so is he to excel in that which he is more especially called to exercise. It is a great duty and mystery in religion to be wise in observation, and prudent in providing. Let Christians lay up supplies suitable to the several ages, states, offices, burdens, duties, relations, trials, and temptations, through which they may have to pass in the course of their lives; so shall they not be unfurnished or unprepared, but whichever way the Lord may lead them in this uneven world, still their feet shall stand in an even place, and go straight to heaven.

Four, A treasure imports sufficiency. Store has no lack. It is abundance that constitutes a treasure. The granary of Egypt afforded plenty of corn. A scant portion is not wealth. Spiritual goods are a Christian’s riches; and he ought to be rich in these riches, rich in faith, and rich in good works. What a significant expression is that of the apostle Paul, where he prays that believers “may be filled with all the fullness of God!” What, can our narrow vessels contain an infinite ocean? This is, indeed, impossible. Yet, though we cannot hold all, he would have us possess all. He would have us know the love of Christ which passes knowledge, that our intellectual faculties may be furnished with heavenly light; and he would have us filled with all grace, as the richest treasure of our will and affections. Nothing less than fullness can satisfy his desire; nay, further, the fullness of God; yet, higher, all the fullness of God. Let the vessel be filled to the brim, and let it be made more capacious to receive larger incomes. Never can the believing soul have grace enough, till grace be perfected and crowned with glory. A gracious heart has an insatiable appetite after heavenly delights and dainties. Nothing is so good as grace; and the more a soul has of it, the more it longs for increased supplies.

Five, A treasure implies secrecy. Valued possessions are not exposed to the common view of all men. It was weakness and folly, begotten by ostentatious pride, that induced Hezekiah to exhibit his treasure to the Babylonian messengers. Treasures are usually hid in secret places. Hence we read of “treasures of darkness, and hidden riches of secret places,” and of “a treasure hid in a field.” So this good man’s treasure is said to be in his heart. The apostle Peter calls inward holiness “the hidden man of the heart. Into this none can see but the heart-searching God. He only, who knows all things, is the anatomist of this close and hidden man. Men see the face, but they see not what lies within. Hence it is that the greatest and best part of a Christian’s treasure is invisible; as the roots of a tree under the earth, or the bottom of a ship under water; or rather as a merchant’s goods in his warehouse. Thus is it with the saint’s treasure. He is a Jew inwardly. His circumcision is that of the heart, in the spirit, and not in the letter, whose praise is not of men, but of God. The regenerate soul is the King’s daughter, all glorious within, though some sparklings of grace appear without. The best and the worst of a soul is hid from the view of men. Happy were it for a Christian if he had no more corruption than appears outwardly; and wretched were he also, if he had no more grace than others can take notice of.

Six, It is a treasure for its safety. This treasure being out of men’s view, is therefore secure from their reach and touch. Treasures lie not loose, but are under lock and key. Treasure-cities are always well fenced, with guards appointed to attend them. And sure I am, that the treasure of a Christian is safe. Grace and peace are a saint’s freehold, of which neither men nor devils can deprive him. Mary’s better part cannot be taken from her. As soon may Christ be plucked out of heaven, as grace out of a believer’s heart. The treasure of joy can no man take from him; for this pure stream grows stronger and sweeter, until it is swallowed up in the vast ocean of our Master’s joy on high. A Christian’s treasure is locked up in his heart, which is a cabinet that none can wrest open. Christ heart was pierced, that a Christian’s might remain untouched; hence it becomes impenetrable and invulnerable. A lively emblem of this was the heart of John Huss, which remained entire, even when his body was consumed by the flames. The heart of a saint may be pulled out of his bosom, but not his treasure out of his heart.

Seven, In a treasure there is readiness for a present supply. It is but giving a turn with the key, and taking out provision, and making use thereof, and all is as soon prepared as Abraham’s feast for the angels, or Jacob’s venison for his father Isaac. He that has a treasure of food, has it not to seek when he should use it. He is not perplexed and embarrassed, like the man in the Parable, who ran to call up his neighbour, to borrow three loaves, because he had nothing to set before his friend that came unexpectedly. The well-furnished Christian can make God welcome in all His visits; can own Him as a Friend, whether He come by day or by night, in mercy or in judgment; and be ready, even in the most sudden and unlooked for emergencies, to receive and entertain his celestial Guest. Of this we have a striking illustration in the Parable of the wise and foolish Virgins. The oil in the lamp is the treasure of grace in the heart; and although the virgin Christian may slumber as to the exercise of grace, yet, having its root and essence still living within him, he is ready, on a sudden alarm, to go forth to meet the Bridegroom, and to enter with Him into eternal blessedness. The foolish virgin is the treasureless soul, the graceless sinner, who has no oil at all, but while he goes to buy, is shut out of the presence-chamber. On this I shall dwell more at large hereafter. At present, let it only be observed in general, that he that has a treasure, will be quickly furnished with all accommodations, on all occasions.

This excerpt appeared in Issue 692 of the Banner of Truth Magazine, May 2021.

Featured Photo by Ashin K Suresh on Unsplash