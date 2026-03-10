On Obedience to Lawful Magistrates

The following is an excerpt from The Works of John Knox, Volume 3, pages 217–226.

In a letter from Henry Bullinger, the eminent divine of Zurich, addressed to Calvin on the 26th of March 1554, he says, “I have enclosed in this letter the Answer I made to the Scotsman whom you commended to me. You will return it to me when you have an opportunity:” (Quid Scoto isti a te nobis commendato responderimus, hisce inclusi. Remittes, cum per opportunitatem licuerit.)

The following translation of these Questions and Answers is that given in the publication by the Parker Society, of the very interesting and valuable series of Original Letters relative to the English Reformation, chiefly from the Archives of Zurich, translated and edited by the Rev. Hastings Robinson, D.D., in 1847. The learned Editor, in a footnote, says that “Simler conjectures either Knox or Goodman to be the Scotsman here referred to.” He adds, “It was probably the latter,” judging from the mention made by Goodman, in a subsequent letter, of his having submitted certain Propositions to Calvin and Peter Martyr.

There can, however, be no doubt that Knox was the individual alluded to; for it is ascertained that he visited Geneva in that month of March, and obtained from Calvin a letter of introduction to Bullinger. Christopher Goodman, who afterwards became Knox’s colleague at Geneva, was an Englishman, and his letter, to which Dr Robinson alludes, was not written till August 1558, or four years subsequent to Bullinger’s communication. This paper is the more interesting, as it exhibits the Questions respecting which Knox was desirous of obtaining the sentiments of the more eminent Swiss Divines. “I have travellit (he writes. on the 10th of May) through all the congregations of Helvetia [Ed., Switzerland], and hes reasonit with all the Pastouris, and many other excellentlie learnit men, upon sic matteris as now I canot commit to wrytting: gladlie I wold be toung or be pen utter the same to Godis glorie.”

AN ANSWER GIVEN TO A CERTAIN SCOTSMAN, IN REPLY TO SOME QUESTIONS CONCERNING THE KINGDOM OF SCOTLAND AND ENGLAND.

1. Whether the Son of a King, upon his father’s death, though unable by reason of his tender age to conduct the government of the kingdom, is nevertheless by right of inheritance to be regarded as a lawful magistrate, and as such to be obeyed as of divine right?

That person is, in my opinion, to be esteemed as a lawful King, who is ordained according to the just laws of the country. And thus it is clear that Edward VI. of happy memory was ordained. For his Father on his death-bed appointed him King, and so claimed for him the right of sovereignty, which they say is hereditary. The States of the kingdom acknowledged him, as they testified by his coronation. They provided him with councillors, endued as he was with great gifts of God; nor was any thing wanting to that kingdom, which is wont to be looked for in the most prosperous kingdom elsewhere. He was therefore a lawful Sovereign, and his laws and ordinances demanded obedience; and he ruled the kingdom after a more godly manner than the three most wise and prosperous kings of that country who immediately preceded him.

2. Whether a Female can preside over, and rule a kingdom by divine right, and so transfer the right of sovereignty to her Husband?

The law of God ordains the woman to be in subjection, and not to rule; which is clear from the writings of both the Old and the New Testament. But if a woman in compliance with, or in obedience to the laws and customs of the realm, is acknowledged as Queen, and, in maintenance of the hereditary right of government, is married to a Husband, or in the meantime holds the reins of government by means of her councillors, it is a hazardous thing for godly persons to set themselves in opposition to political regulations; especially as the gospel does not seem to unsettle or abrogate hereditary rights, and the political laws of kingdoms; nor do we read that Philip the eunuch, by right of the gospel, drove out Candace from the kingdom of Ethiopia. And if the reigning Sovereign be not a Deborah, but an ungodly and tyrannous ruler of the kingdom, godly persons have an example and consolation in the case of Athaliah. The Lord will in his own time destroy unjust governments by his own people, to whom he will supply proper qualifications for this purpose, as he formerly did to Jerubbaal [Gideon], and the Maccabees, and Jehoiada. With respect, however, to her right of transferring the power of government to her Husband, those persons who are acquainted with the laws and customs of the realm can furnish the proper answer.

3. Whether obedience is to be rendered to a Magistrate who enforces idolatry and condemns true religion; and whether those authorities, who are still in military occupation of towns and fortresses, are permitted to repel this ungodly violence from themselves and their friends.

The history of Daniel, and the express command of God, Matt. x., and the examples of the apostles in Acts iv. and v., as also that of many of the martyrs in ecclesiastical history, teach us that we must not obey the king or magistrate when their commands are opposed to God and his lawful worship; but rather that we should expose our persons, and lives, and fortunes to danger. This power is the power of darkness, as the Lord saith in the gospel. And Eusebius records, in the ninth book and eighth chapter of his Ecclesiastical History, that the Armenians took arms against their lawful sovereigns, the Roman emperors, who desired to force them to idolatry. And this conduct of theirs is not reproved. Those very Armenians, many years after, by reason of the ungodliness of the kings of Persia, slew their ungodly commanders, and revolted to the Emperor Justin, as is recorded by Evagrius. (Eccl. Hist. v. 8.) For the Holy Scripture not only permits, but even enjoins upon the magistrate a just and necessary defence.

But as other objects are often aimed at under the pretext of a just and necessary assertion or maintenance of right, and the worst characters mix themselves with the good, and the times too are full of danger; it is very difficult to pronounce upon every particular case. For an accurate knowledge of the circumstances is here of great importance; and as I do not possess such knowledge, it would be very foolish in me to recommend or determine any thing specific upon the subject. For even Paul, we read, made use of the Roman soldiery against those who plotted against him, and was right in doing so: yet at another time, though under almost the same or similar circumstances, he is recorded to have used only the arms of patience, and none else. There is need, therefore, in cases of this kind, of much prayer, and much wisdom, lest by precipitancy and corrupt affections we should so act as to occasion mischief to many worthy persons. Meanwhile, however, death itself is far preferable to the admission of idolatry.

4. To which party must Godly persons attach themselves, in the case of a religious Nobility resisting an idolatrous Sovereign?

I leave this to be decided by the judgment of godly persons, who are well acquainted with all the circumstances, who look up in all things to the Word of God, who attempt nothing contrary to the laws of God, who obey the impulses of the Holy Ghost, and who are guided by circumstances of place, time, opportunity, persons, and things, without making any rash attempt, and who can therefore be directed more safely by their own sense of duty than by the consciences of others. But I would advise them, above all things, that those causes may be removed, on account of which hypocrites are predominant; iniquities, I mean, that we may become reconciled to God by a true repentance, and implore his counsel and assistance. He is the only and the true deliverer; and, as we read in the books of Judges and Kings, and the Ecclesiastical histories, has never been wanting to his Church. Let us lift up our eyes to Him, waiting for his deliverance, abstaining in the meantime from all superstition and idolatry, and doing what he reveals to us in his Word.

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The Works of John Knox 6 Volume Set by John Knox price £ 90.00 Learn More Add to Basket Description The following is an excerpt from The Works of John Knox, Volume 3, pages 217–226. In a letter from Henry Bullinger, the eminent divine of Zurich, addressed to Calvin on the 26th of March 1554, he says, “I have enclosed in this letter the Answer I made to the Scotsman whom you commended to me. You will […]

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