A Recommendation from Pastor David McWilliams

The following review is for a forthcoming book from the Banner. Click here to learn more, or join the waitlist.

In the opinion of many, next to the Bible itself, the very best tool for family worship is The Child’s Story Bible by Catherine F. Vos. It is now back in print. Banner of Truth has republished it in cloth binding, beautiful paper and print with a marker to use as the pages are turned each day. It has lovely art work here and there, but as our Confession and catechisms teach, no pictures representing Jesus.

Catherine Vos was the wife of Geerhardus Vos and his influence is clear as Catherine unfolds the Bible’s unified message of redemption.

This book is magnificent. Vicky and I went through Catherine Vos’ book probably a dozen times when our son was young. We would start it, usually follow the breaks in the chapter so that the reading was not long, and when we finished the book started it over. It was better each time we read it.

Several generations have grown up with The Child’s Story Bible. Westminster Seminary professor Richard Gaffin, for example, grew up with it as a child and matured under its content.

There really is nothing like it. It is sound, comprehensive, interesting, and SUITED FOR CHILDREN WITHOUT BEING ‘KIDDY’ — it is meant to mature children.

The Child’s Story Bible can be read to children from about age three and up and a seven year old can begin to read it on his own. We read it every night until our son was about twelve years old because it had become so much a part of our family.

Adults also will benefit from this survey of the Bible as a book of redemption. Children and well trained theologians can benefit alike. I am very excited to commend this book! Given what our culture wants to teach children the republication of this book is timely!

Join the waitlist! The Child’s Story Bible With Colour Illustrations by Catherine Vos price £ 20.00 Learn More Read More Description The following review is for a forthcoming book from the Banner. Click here to learn more, or join the waitlist. In the opinion of many, next to the Bible itself, the very best tool for family worship is The Child’s Story Bible by Catherine F. Vos. It is now back in print. Banner of Truth […]