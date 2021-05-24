2021 USA East Coast Ministers’ Conference, livestream virtual event

We realize that this year it has been difficult to travel long distances for conferences, and we understand that the term ‘livestream’ may have lost some of the interest it once held as we have all become more accustomed to watching live events through a computer screen. So, this year, instead of streaming our USA East Coast Ministers’ Conference on social media, we have created a ‘virtual conference’ for those who are unable to come to Elizabethtown.

Registration is free, and ‘attendees’ will have the opportunity not only to watch the livestream of the physical conference sessions, but also to view an exhibition of some recent publications from the Banner, have access to some special book prices, and attend a fellowship session during the course of the event. We hope that even if you cannot make it to Elizabethtown, this experience will be spiritually refreshing to you as you seek to be devoted to Christ’s Church this year.

To register for the event, follow this link. Registration is open now so you can go ahead and register and set a reminder in your calendar. The virtual conference opens on Tuesday 25 May at 3:00pm EST, 8pm UK time, and the opening session starts at 3:30pm EST, 8:30pm UK time (note that when you register and enter the event, the schedule shown to you in reception will localise to your time-zone).