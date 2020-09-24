Gripping, Relevant, and Insightful – The Banner Magazine
In the video below, Geoff Thomas explains how he was first introduced to the ministry of the Banner of Truth through a gift from a friend. That friend gave him a copy of the Banner Magazine, which in turn led to Geoff’s introduction to Banner books. Geoff eventually became a pastor in Wales and for a time he was an editor of the Banner magazine – all of which he can trace back, in God’s providence, to a single magazine issue given to him in 1959.
What about you?
Do you have a friend who would benefit from a subscription to the Banner magazine? Consider how a monthly subscription with a serious approach to the Christian faith might be a help to them.
Learn more about the Banner Magazine.
