Gripping, Relevant, and Insightful – The Banner Magazine

In the video below, Geoff Thomas explains how he was first introduced to the ministry of the Banner of Truth through a gift from a friend. That friend gave him a copy of the Banner Magazine, which in turn led to Geoff’s introduction to Banner books. Geoff eventually became a pastor in Wales and for a time he was an editor of the Banner magazine – all of which he can trace back, in God’s providence, to a single magazine issue given to him in 1959.

What about you?



Do you have a friend who would benefit from a subscription to the Banner magazine? Consider how a monthly subscription with a serious approach to the Christian faith might be a help to them.

