The Beauty of God in the Face of Jesus Christ
Watch Jonty Rhodes’ sermon from the Borders Conference 2023, The Beauty of God in the Face of Jesus Christ:
The Borders Conference 2024 will take place on November 8 and 9 in Carlisle, England.
Latest Articles
Ecclesiastical Suicide 26 January 2024
The following article first appeared here on October 26, 2006. In the light of recent developments across many denominations, most notably the Church of England, it remains a most necessary and timely piece. ‘The wisest of women builds her house, but folly with her own hands tears it down.’ Proverbs 14:1 The mainline Protestant denominations […]
Learning Practical Holiness from Elizabeth Prentiss 15 January 2024
Elizabeth Prentiss lived in a different century, but the challenges she faced, and the way she responded to those challenges, speak powerfully to us today. Early in their married life, Elizabeth and her husband, George suffered the loss of two of their six children. Eddie died aged five and Bessie died when just a few […]