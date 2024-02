: Store prices and specials on the Banner of Truth UK site are not available for orders shipped to North America. Please use the Banner of Truth USA site

The Beauty of God in the Face of Jesus Christ

Watch Jonty Rhodes’ sermon from the Borders Conference 2023, The Beauty of God in the Face of Jesus Christ:

The Borders Conference 2024 will take place on November 8 and 9 in Carlisle, England.