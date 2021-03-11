Covid-19 Conference Update – 11 March 2021

Latest news: 11 March 2021:

We regret to announce that in the light of the ongoing Covid restrictions we have made the decision to cancel the Ministers’ Conference and Youth Conference for this year. We have looked at all kinds of options but the slow speed at which restrictions are being lifted presents us and Yarnfield Park Conference Centre with such difficulties that we have sadly concluded that there is no way that we can realistically meet in person this April.

We are very grateful for the support that many have shown for our work in booking for the conferences and very sorry to have to disappoint you in this way. We will get refunds processed for you over the next few days.

We rest in the knowledge that our merciful and faithful God is in control, and although our plans may be thwarted, his sovereign will and plans are being worked out to his glory and honour in this world.

If you have questions or queries about the conferences, please email info@banneroftruth.co.uk