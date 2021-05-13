‘Reducing your wants to your needs.’ (The Rare Jewel of Christian Contentment)
Latest Articles
Counting and Weighing 14 May 2021
There are several instances in Scripture when people make the wrong calculations or use the wrong measures. Samuel is in danger of doing so when he looks at David’s older brother, Eliab, while searching for the Lord’s anointed. He looks at his appearance and his stature, and is tempted to conclude that he has found […]
Revisiting a Revolution: Puritan Paperbacks 60 years on! 13 May 2021
The twenty-third issue of the Banner of Truth magazine, which appeared in February 1961, carried an article by Iain Murray entitled ‘Revolution in Publishing.’ What was the ‘revolution’ to which he referred? It wasn’t Gutenberg’s printing press of the fifteenth century, although that certainly did revolutionize publishing. Nor was it the advent of digital printing, […]